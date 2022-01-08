Warburg Research Reiterates “€108.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €108.00 ($122.73) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.80 ($104.32).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €74.20 ($84.32) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €80.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

