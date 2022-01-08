Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 242,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.41 per share, with a total value of $13,217,494.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 266,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,699,622 shares of company stock worth $83,861,861 and have sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,050,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,367,000.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

