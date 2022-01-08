Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of WMG opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,067,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after acquiring an additional 158,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

