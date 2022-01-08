WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 333 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 119,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average is $135.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

