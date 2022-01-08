WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 12,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC opened at $35.39 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

