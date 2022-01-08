WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 184 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,997 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock opened at $370.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.04 and its 200 day moving average is $431.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.31.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

