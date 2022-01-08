WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,284 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $125.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $241.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,801 shares of company stock worth $48,305,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

