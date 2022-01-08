WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 137,965 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137,965 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $101.40 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of -195.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

