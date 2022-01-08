WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,936 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

BMY opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.