WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 502 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $211.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

