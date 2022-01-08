Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Waterdrop Inc. is a technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare services. It built an online insurance marketplace and medical crowdfunding platform for providing healthcare and pharmaceutical services. Waterdrop Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

WDH opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterdrop will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth approximately $14,442,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

