Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.34% of Watsco worth $34,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Watsco by 752.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at $6,998,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,018. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.74 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

