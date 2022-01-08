We Are One Seven LLC Buys 3,759 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 152.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

