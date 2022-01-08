We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 599,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.43.

Shares of PAYC opened at $355.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.55. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

