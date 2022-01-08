We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 40.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.