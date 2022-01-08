We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $290,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.67 and its 200-day moving average is $145.04. The firm has a market cap of $393.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

