We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.05. 2,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.07. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.22.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

