We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,957 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,999,000 after acquiring an additional 486,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,731,000 after acquiring an additional 377,959 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 905,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 286,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,794,000 after acquiring an additional 131,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.01. 127,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,097,803. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $136.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

