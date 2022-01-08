We Are One Seven LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.95. 26,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

