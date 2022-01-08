We Are One Seven LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.63.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $6.21 on Friday, hitting $275.57. 377,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,767,039. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

