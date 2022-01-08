We Are One Seven LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

