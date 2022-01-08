We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $297,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 152.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 88,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,600.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 86,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,892. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93.

