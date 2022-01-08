We Are One Seven LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $126.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.18. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $96.44 and a 52 week high of $127.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

