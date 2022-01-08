Wealth Architects LLC Acquires New Stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,191 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Xunlei by 465.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 1,385,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xunlei by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Xunlei by 188.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 279,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 182,555 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.89 on Friday. Xunlei Limited has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $126.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.