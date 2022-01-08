Wealth Architects LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 405,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13,820.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $74.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.18 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

