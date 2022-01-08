Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 48.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.