Wedbush Reiterates Hold Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Wedbush reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of SGMO remained flat at $$6.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $986.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

