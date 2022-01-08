Welch Group LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,454.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,436.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

