Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $364.85.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $261.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.82. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,267 shares of company stock worth $27,706,892. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

