Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $265.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.48.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $228.38 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $139.11 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

