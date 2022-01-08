Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.48.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 124,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. 35,133,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,550,313. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

