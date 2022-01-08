Wells Fargo & Company Trims People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Target Price to $17.00

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.11.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after acquiring an additional 987,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,447,000 after acquiring an additional 429,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,443,000 after acquiring an additional 284,925 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.