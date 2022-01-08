Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 257,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $1,607,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.7% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

