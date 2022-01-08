WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 80.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 8.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 566,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,295,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.