West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.41. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.