Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.8% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $119.23 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

