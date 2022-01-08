Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE MHF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,247. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $8.91.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
See Also: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.