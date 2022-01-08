Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE MHF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,247. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

