Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price target on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$713.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.72. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$352.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

