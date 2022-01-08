Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 16,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 139,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 million, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2,634.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.