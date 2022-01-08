Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WHG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.64. 10,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, CEO Brian O. Casey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Frank purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,406 shares of company stock valued at $145,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $3,024,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 237,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $2,062,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $1,973,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 325,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

