WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. WH Smith has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

