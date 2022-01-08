WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHTPF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

WHTPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

