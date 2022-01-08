White Pine Investment CO Sells 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

AMZN stock opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,454.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,436.16. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

