Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 9,375 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 3.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.55. 735,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,569,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

