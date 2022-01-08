Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 14.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $92.31. 58,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,428. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

