William Blair Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of UAA opened at $19.85 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

