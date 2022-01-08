Williams Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

