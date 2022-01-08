Williams Financial LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,905 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $31.64 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

