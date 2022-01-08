Williams Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Williams Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 26,119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $32.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

