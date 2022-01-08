Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Winland stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Winland has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.
About Winland
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.