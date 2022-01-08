Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Winland stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Winland has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

